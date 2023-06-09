Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,139,000 after acquiring an additional 110,783 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in CBRE Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.70. 195,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

