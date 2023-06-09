Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,623 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $217,250,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after buying an additional 596,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 911,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,149. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $153.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.28 and its 200-day moving average is $224.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

