Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock traded down $16.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.27. 507,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.16 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.