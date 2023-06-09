Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $16.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.27. 507,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.09 and its 200-day moving average is $243.57. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

