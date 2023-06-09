Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,752,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after acquiring an additional 740,142 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its position in Black Knight by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,437,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,072,000 after buying an additional 603,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Black Knight by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,125,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,849,000 after buying an additional 508,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Performance

BKI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.32. 181,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.48. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61.

Black Knight Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

