Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.