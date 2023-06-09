Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.50. 213,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,668. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.14. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.98.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

About Darden Restaurants



Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

