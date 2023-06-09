BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 170,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 254,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
BioLargo Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $52.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.
BioLargo Company Profile
BioLargo, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for odor and moisture control, disinfection, and water treatment. It operates through the following segments: ONM Environmental, BLEST, BioLargo Water, Clyra Medical and Corporate Operations. The ONM Environmental segment manufactures and sells odor and VOC control products and services, including its flagship product, CupriDyne Clean.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLargo (BLGO)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.