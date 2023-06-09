BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 170,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 254,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

BioLargo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

BioLargo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLargo, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for odor and moisture control, disinfection, and water treatment. It operates through the following segments: ONM Environmental, BLEST, BioLargo Water, Clyra Medical and Corporate Operations. The ONM Environmental segment manufactures and sells odor and VOC control products and services, including its flagship product, CupriDyne Clean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.