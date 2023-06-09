Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.81 and traded as high as C$6.21. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$6.19, with a volume of 36,267 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

