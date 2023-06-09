BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 7,097 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,097 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $82,467.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,194,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,737,626.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,758 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $237,688.74.

On Thursday, May 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300,439 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $3,608,272.39.

On Friday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 38,783 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $457,251.57.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,829 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $219,922.72.

On Monday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,400 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $313,028.04.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BFZ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 42,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,175. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

