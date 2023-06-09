Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $22,051.60 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $22,051.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,674.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,262. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.16%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
