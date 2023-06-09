Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,196,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 520,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,100 and sold 7,120 shares valued at $131,761. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 195,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.16%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.