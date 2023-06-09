bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells $14,455.00 in Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Klima sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $14,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

bluebird bio Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in bluebird bio by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,765,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 1,577,315 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 424,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after buying an additional 202,698 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in bluebird bio by 184.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

