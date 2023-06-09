Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.94, but opened at $39.83. Braze shares last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 1,914,733 shares.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $932,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Braze by 15.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Braze by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Braze by 1,594.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Trading Up 22.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.74.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

