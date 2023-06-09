Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,631,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 893,809 shares.The stock last traded at $30.58 and had previously closed at $30.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $442,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,956,281 shares in the company, valued at $146,210,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 568,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,418. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

