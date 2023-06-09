British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI remained flat at $32.54 on Friday. 1,808,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,628. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

