British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $463.33.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
British Land Price Performance
Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.
British Land Company Profile
The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.
