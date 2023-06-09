Brokerages Set L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Target Price at $361.33

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRLCY. AlphaValue upgraded L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale upgraded L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $86.90 on Friday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $1.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

