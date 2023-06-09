Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 179,123 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,123 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $36,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

IPG opened at $39.86 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

