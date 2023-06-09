Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 29,649 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,649 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $51,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,825,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 161,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,277,000 after purchasing an additional 412,548 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $233.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.36. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $278.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.44.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,860. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

