Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $41,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $174.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.42. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,525 shares of company stock valued at $431,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.