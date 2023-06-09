Brown Advisory Inc. Has $39.49 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,305 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $39,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 164,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $384,415.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,290 shares of company stock worth $7,197,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

