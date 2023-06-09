Brown Advisory Inc. Has $42.74 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.39% of Albany International worth $42,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

