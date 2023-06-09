Brown Advisory Inc. Has $52.27 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,024 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $52,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

WPC stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

