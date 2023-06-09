Brown Advisory Inc. Has $59.62 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,675,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 115,489 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,965,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,328 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of MDY opened at $467.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.95 and a 200-day moving average of $458.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
