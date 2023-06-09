Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,199 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $45,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,878,000 after buying an additional 487,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,073,000 after acquiring an additional 84,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after buying an additional 380,112 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.77 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.