Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.49% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $43,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $78,546.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,153.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $78,546.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,153.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,324 shares of company stock worth $8,474,269. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $81.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

