Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 27,772 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,772 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.82% of Ingevity worth $48,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after acquiring an additional 433,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 434,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after buying an additional 82,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 73,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Trading Down 3.1 %

Ingevity stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Ingevity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.