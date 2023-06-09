Bubblefong (BBF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $43.52 Million

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. Bubblefong has a total market capitalization of $43.52 million and $613,649.82 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bubblefong has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Bubblefong token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bubblefong

Bubblefong launched on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,467,357 tokens. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bubblefong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bubblefong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bubblefong using one of the exchanges listed above.

