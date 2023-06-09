Callan Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 273,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Cidara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 137,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $28,365. Insiders own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

