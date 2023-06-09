Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Cameco Trading Up 2.7 %
CCJ opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
