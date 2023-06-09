Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

CCJ opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

