Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.00 EPS.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

