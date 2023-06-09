Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
