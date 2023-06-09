Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.40.

CM opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.642 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

