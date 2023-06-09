Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.642 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

