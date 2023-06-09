Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,132,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,878. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.61. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.