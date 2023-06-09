Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.02

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 24614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $870 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,385,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6,949.6% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 762,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 751,457 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 719,408 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,329,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after acquiring an additional 668,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4,264.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 448,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 438,217 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

