Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.65-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.45-$6.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 330.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.