Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.85

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 581900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.05) to GBX 850 ($10.57) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 52,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,578,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 462,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $27,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

