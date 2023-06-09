CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CDW worth $33,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.
