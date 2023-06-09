CEEK VR Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $51.32 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00023498 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,673.30 or 1.00039981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06311632 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $10,203,325.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

