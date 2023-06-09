Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
LON:CEL opened at GBX 157.50 ($1.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.45. The company has a market cap of £97.13 million and a PE ratio of -2,250.00. Celadon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 189 ($2.35).
About Celadon Pharmaceuticals
