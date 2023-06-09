Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LON:CEL opened at GBX 157.50 ($1.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.45. The company has a market cap of £97.13 million and a PE ratio of -2,250.00. Celadon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 189 ($2.35).

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, manufacture, and supply of cannabinoids for use in approved medicines. The company focuses on growing indoor hydroponic THC cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain. It also intends to conduct research into cannabinoids for use in chronic pain, as well as other conditions, such as autism and multiple sclerosis.

