CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.86

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 5215347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CX. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.
CEMEX Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.