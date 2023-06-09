CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.86

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 5215347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CX. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 23.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CEMEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

