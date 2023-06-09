CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $208,000 Stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,675 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 436,029 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,601,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after buying an additional 241,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 119,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,261,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. 7,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $67.03.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

