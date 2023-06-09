CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 112,754 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,947,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,803,895. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

