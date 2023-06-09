ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $9.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 86.26% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,184,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,184,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,502 shares of company stock worth $3,675,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

