Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,379,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,168 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $341,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

