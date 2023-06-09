Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 344,290 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,365,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,290 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.97% of VICI Properties worth $303,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

VICI stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI Properties Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.