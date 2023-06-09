Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $254,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,696.89.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,360.61 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,578.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,494.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.