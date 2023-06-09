Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $243,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,801 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,145 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

