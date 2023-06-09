Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $274.78 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,231,027 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,434 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $274,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

